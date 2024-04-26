Advertisement
DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification

Sonam|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 10:54 PM IST
EVM VVPAT Case Analysis: The Supreme Court has said today that there is no scope for tampering with EVM. Supreme Court's decision on EVM has given BJP another issue to taunt the opposition but those who raise questions on EVM. They are still not ready to accept that there is no fault in the EVM.

