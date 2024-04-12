Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Shocking report on doctor's prescription!

Sonam|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 10:46 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The study report of 13 big government hospitals by ICMR of the Government of India has revealed that 45 percent of the doctors there are giving incomplete information in the prescriptions to the patients. Therefore, today, forced by the habit of writing incomplete prescriptions, by doctors, we have prepared a DNA report on government doctors, which you should watch.

All Videos

Ramlala's Surya Tilak Exclusive Video
Play Icon08:40
Ramlala's Surya Tilak Exclusive Video
PM Modi Speech: 'INDIA Bloc wants to eliminate nuclear weapons,' says Modi
Play Icon02:10
PM Modi Speech: 'INDIA Bloc wants to eliminate nuclear weapons,' says Modi
PM Modi Speech: Uproar over Rahul's mutton video
Play Icon05:53
PM Modi Speech: Uproar over Rahul's mutton video
Watch: Shilpa Shetty Leaves Us Awestruck At 48, Defying Age With Timeless Beauty
Play Icon00:18
Watch: Shilpa Shetty Leaves Us Awestruck At 48, Defying Age With Timeless Beauty
Malaika Arora Radiates Glamour In Stunning Shades And Flowing Fashion
Play Icon00:20
Malaika Arora Radiates Glamour In Stunning Shades And Flowing Fashion

Trending Videos

Ramlala's Surya Tilak Exclusive Video
play icon8:40
Ramlala's Surya Tilak Exclusive Video
PM Modi Speech: 'INDIA Bloc wants to eliminate nuclear weapons,' says Modi
play icon2:10
PM Modi Speech: 'INDIA Bloc wants to eliminate nuclear weapons,' says Modi
PM Modi Speech: Uproar over Rahul's mutton video
play icon5:53
PM Modi Speech: Uproar over Rahul's mutton video
Watch: Shilpa Shetty Leaves Us Awestruck At 48, Defying Age With Timeless Beauty
play icon0:18
Watch: Shilpa Shetty Leaves Us Awestruck At 48, Defying Age With Timeless Beauty
Malaika Arora Radiates Glamour In Stunning Shades And Flowing Fashion
play icon0:20
Malaika Arora Radiates Glamour In Stunning Shades And Flowing Fashion