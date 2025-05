videoDetails

DNA: Shocking revelation on Pakistan's 'high-tech terrorism'!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2025, 11:56 PM IST

It is certain that India will respond to the Pahalgam attack. Today is the 11th day of the Pahalgam terror attack... A continuous search operation is going on to find the terrorists involved in the attack... Action is being taken from forests to residential areas... NIA is investigating this attack.