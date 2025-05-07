Advertisement
DNA: Strategy Behind India's 9-Target Strike

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 07, 2025, 11:56 PM IST
In Operation Sindoor, strikes were carried out on 9 enemy targets. But do you know why the 9 targets that were destroyed were targeted? Why did Indian missiles attack these targets by penetrating 100 kms from PoK to Pakistan? We have prepared the answers to these questions for you on the basis of discussions with several defence experts. Which you must know today. But before that, understand through the map which 9 terrorist targets in Pakistan were hit by India.

