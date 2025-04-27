videoDetails

DNA: 'Tear into pieces' the flag of Pakistan which shed the blood of Indians!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 27, 2025, 08:52 AM IST

A video from Kalaburagi in Karnataka is rapidly going viral across the country. Today you should also watch this video very carefully. In this video, two Muslim women wearing burqa are seen. They are collecting the Pakistani flags pasted on the road in such a way that the flags do not get damaged. They kept the Pakistani flags with them very carefully and safely. These women were feeling very bad about the insult of the Pakistani flag.