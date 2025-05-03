videoDetails

DNA: Terror Network of Lashkar-e-Taiba! Watch Exclusive Report!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2025, 11:46 PM IST

The public sentiment in India is that this time they want the entire PoK along with Haji Pir. But what does Pakistan want…it wants new terrorists. At a time when Indian soldiers are preparing for revenge…then recruitment for terrorists is open in Pakistan. And for this recruitment, General Munir has taken the help of terrorist Hafiz Saeed and his son. Lashkar-e-Taiba…is plotting to raise a new army of terror…and the mastermind of this conspiracy is…Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha Saeed…What is this new conspiracy of Lashkar-e-Taiba…it is very important for you to see and understand this.