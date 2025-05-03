Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2895264https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-terror-network-of-lashkar-e-taiba-watch-exclusive-report-2895264.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Terror Network of Lashkar-e-Taiba! Watch Exclusive Report!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 03, 2025, 11:46 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The public sentiment in India is that this time they want the entire PoK along with Haji Pir. But what does Pakistan want…it wants new terrorists. At a time when Indian soldiers are preparing for revenge…then recruitment for terrorists is open in Pakistan. And for this recruitment, General Munir has taken the help of terrorist Hafiz Saeed and his son. Lashkar-e-Taiba…is plotting to raise a new army of terror…and the mastermind of this conspiracy is…Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha Saeed…What is this new conspiracy of Lashkar-e-Taiba…it is very important for you to see and understand this.

All Videos

DNA: Watch Exclusive Interview of Farooq Abdullah
Play Icon03:04
DNA: Watch Exclusive Interview of Farooq Abdullah
DNA: Will Israel Support India?
Play Icon03:51
DNA: Will Israel Support India?
DNA: Shocking revelation on Pakistan's 'high-tech terrorism'!
Play Icon02:25
DNA: Shocking revelation on Pakistan's 'high-tech terrorism'!
DNA: Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi Questions Surgical Strike
Play Icon01:45
DNA: Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi Questions Surgical Strike
DNA: India's Huge 'Strike' On Pak!
Play Icon01:46
DNA: India's Huge 'Strike' On Pak!

Trending Videos

DNA: Watch Exclusive Interview of Farooq Abdullah
play icon3:4
DNA: Watch Exclusive Interview of Farooq Abdullah
DNA: Will Israel Support India?
play icon3:51
DNA: Will Israel Support India?
DNA: Shocking revelation on Pakistan's 'high-tech terrorism'!
play icon2:25
DNA: Shocking revelation on Pakistan's 'high-tech terrorism'!
DNA: Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi Questions Surgical Strike
play icon1:45
DNA: Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi Questions Surgical Strike
DNA: India's Huge 'Strike' On Pak!
play icon1:46
DNA: India's Huge 'Strike' On Pak!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK