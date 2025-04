videoDetails

DNA: Terrorists' palaces found in the ground!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 27, 2025, 08:50 AM IST

The next name in the series of terrorists who built their palaces of terror is that of terrorist Shahid Ahmad Kutte.. who is the commander of Lashkar.. Terrorist Shahid had his palace in Shopian, Kashmir.. and that house was also destroyed by security agencies with gunpowder.. Even after being destroyed, looking at this palace, it is clear how big a budget terrorist Shahid must have spent in building it..