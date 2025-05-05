Advertisement
DNA: Turkey Shows Solidarity With Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 05, 2025, 11:56 PM IST
India-Pakistan News: 3 major incidents happened in Pakistan in the last few hours..which drew the attention of the world....these are also related to the growing tension between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. On Sunday, a Turkish warship anchored in Karachi port. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif called the Prime Minister of Malaysia. And today Iran sent its Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi to Pakistan. After the Pahalgam attack, Iran is repeatedly offering to mediate between India and Pakistan.

