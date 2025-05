videoDetails

DNA: US Mint has given final order to stop penny coins production

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 25, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

DNA: The US Mint has given its final order to stop the penny, and as soon as it is completed, the production of these coins will be stopped permanently. A US Finance Department official confirmed this decision and said that the cost of making a penny has increased by more than 20% in 2024. At present, it is costing more than four pennies to make one penny, due to which the government is incurring a loss on each coin.