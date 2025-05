videoDetails

DNA: 'Video analysis' of 'battle' at sea!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2025, 11:52 PM IST

Pakistan is the only country in the world which can go to any extent to save terrorists..because of giving unlimited support to terrorists, at present the soldiers of India and Pakistan are standing face to face on the border..and today Pakistan has made a new world record..Islamabad's navy will continue to practice war in the sea till May 4 to protect Hafiz's terrorist gang..