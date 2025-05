videoDetails

DNA: Watch Exclusive Interview of Farooq Abdullah

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2025, 11:46 PM IST

Now in DNA we will tell you today's most talked about dialogue. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah spoke to Zee News reporter Pramod Sharma. He was asked what his stand is on liberating PoK. Farooq ran away on this question. In this interview he openly said that bombing the houses of terrorists in Kashmir is wrong. Today you must watch this short interview of Farooq Abdullah.