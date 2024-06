videoDetails

DNA: Watch Pakistan Fan's Reaction After Yet Another Loss to India

Sonam | Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 02:42 AM IST

IND vs Pak World Cup 2024 Update: There was a match between India and Pakistan yesterday in New York, America. India had given the target of only 120 runs to Babar Brigade to win, but Pakistan team could score only 113 runs for 7 wickets. After this defeat, a wonderful drama is going on in Pakistan.