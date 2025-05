videoDetails

DNA: What is Air Raid Siren?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 06, 2025, 11:20 PM IST

Now we will analyze India's 'Vayu Roar' on Pakistan Border. Until the siren was invented in the world, bells, drums, trumpets and horns made of horns were used to warn of war or danger. You must have seen many times in films and serials made on Indian history how drums, conches or drums were used before the war.