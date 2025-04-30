Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2893745https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-what-is-caste-census-modi-govts-big-announcement-2893745.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: What is caste census, Modi govt's big announcement?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Just a day after the meeting between RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, another big decision was taken in the country. The impact of this decision will be visible on the country's politics in the coming times. For the first time after independence, caste census was also given the green signal in the country. This time the government will also conduct caste census along with the census. Opposition parties were demanding this for a long time. BJP and RSS also never opposed it. According to sources, after the Pahalgam attack, along with the public sentiment of Hindus, this issue was also discussed between the RSS chief and the Prime Minister. After this announcement, there was a competition among all the political parties to take credit for the caste census.

All Videos

DNA: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets PM Modi
Play Icon07:00
DNA: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets PM Modi
DNA: Which Countries Are Standing With India?
Play Icon04:58
DNA: Which Countries Are Standing With India?
DNA: Indian Army's biggest victory!
Play Icon02:11
DNA: Indian Army's biggest victory!
DNA: Pakistan's first 'surrender' on border!
Play Icon06:23
DNA: Pakistan's first 'surrender' on border!
DNA: National Security Advisory Board revamped
Play Icon06:34
DNA: National Security Advisory Board revamped

Trending Videos

DNA: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets PM Modi
play icon7:0
DNA: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets PM Modi
DNA: Which Countries Are Standing With India?
play icon4:58
DNA: Which Countries Are Standing With India?
DNA: Indian Army's biggest victory!
play icon2:11
DNA: Indian Army's biggest victory!
DNA: Pakistan's first 'surrender' on border!
play icon6:23
DNA: Pakistan's first 'surrender' on border!
DNA: National Security Advisory Board revamped
play icon6:34
DNA: National Security Advisory Board revamped
NEWS ON ONE CLICK