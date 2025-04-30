videoDetails

DNA: What is caste census, Modi govt's big announcement?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 11:50 PM IST

Just a day after the meeting between RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, another big decision was taken in the country. The impact of this decision will be visible on the country's politics in the coming times. For the first time after independence, caste census was also given the green signal in the country. This time the government will also conduct caste census along with the census. Opposition parties were demanding this for a long time. BJP and RSS also never opposed it. According to sources, after the Pahalgam attack, along with the public sentiment of Hindus, this issue was also discussed between the RSS chief and the Prime Minister. After this announcement, there was a competition among all the political parties to take credit for the caste census.