DNA: What is NSA Ajit Doval's plan?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 03:32 AM IST
Now Ajit Doval's role becomes very important here. Prime Minister's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present in the CCS meeting... His presence in this meeting shows that he will play a major role in any major action of India. Is there something different going on in Ajit Doval's mind this time? Something that has probably not happened before. Because according to sources, Doval is making the entire action plan to retaliate to the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

