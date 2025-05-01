Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2894232https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-what-is-trending-in-pakistan-2894232.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: What is trending in Pakistan?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 01, 2025, 11:54 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
If India declares Pakistan a terrorist nation today, then the future of Pakistan, which is already immersed in darkness, will become even darker. The actions taken by India till now are worsening the situation in Pakistan and the Pakistani public is also continuously reporting this on social media. 10 days have passed since the Pahalgam attack. The month on the calendar has also changed but the trend of fear in Pakistan has not changed. As India is delaying taking action against Pakistan, the atmosphere of fear in Pakistan is increasing. Now we will decode the thinking there from the barometer of Pakistan's social media.

All Videos

DNA: Pakistan's propaganda machinery spreading rumors
Play Icon02:58
DNA: Pakistan's propaganda machinery spreading rumors
DNA: Pakistan's food prices skyrocket
Play Icon04:27
DNA: Pakistan's food prices skyrocket
DNA: 'Video analysis' of 'battle' at sea!
Play Icon08:20
DNA: 'Video analysis' of 'battle' at sea!
DNA: Big evidence found on Pahalgam attack!
Play Icon06:30
DNA: Big evidence found on Pahalgam attack!
DNA: Pakistan declared a terrorist nation?
Play Icon04:16
DNA: Pakistan declared a terrorist nation?

Trending Videos

DNA: Pakistan's propaganda machinery spreading rumors
play icon2:58
DNA: Pakistan's propaganda machinery spreading rumors
DNA: Pakistan's food prices skyrocket
play icon4:27
DNA: Pakistan's food prices skyrocket
DNA: 'Video analysis' of 'battle' at sea!
play icon8:20
DNA: 'Video analysis' of 'battle' at sea!
DNA: Big evidence found on Pahalgam attack!
play icon6:30
DNA: Big evidence found on Pahalgam attack!
DNA: Pakistan declared a terrorist nation?
play icon4:16
DNA: Pakistan declared a terrorist nation?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK