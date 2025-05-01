videoDetails

DNA: What is trending in Pakistan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2025, 11:54 PM IST

If India declares Pakistan a terrorist nation today, then the future of Pakistan, which is already immersed in darkness, will become even darker. The actions taken by India till now are worsening the situation in Pakistan and the Pakistani public is also continuously reporting this on social media. 10 days have passed since the Pahalgam attack. The month on the calendar has also changed but the trend of fear in Pakistan has not changed. As India is delaying taking action against Pakistan, the atmosphere of fear in Pakistan is increasing. Now we will decode the thinking there from the barometer of Pakistan's social media.