videoDetails

DNA: Where is Pak General Asim Munir?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

After inflicting terror on India, Asim Munir was getting his photo clicked..but when India retaliated...all the pride of Asim Munir was shattered..to understand this situation, it is very important for you to watch Munir's latest video...because this video is showing Munir's mental state and the fear inside him. In this 30 second video, you will see...Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif...senior ministers of his cabinet...and the chiefs of Pakistan's Army, Air Force and Navy...who were present in the security committee meeting.