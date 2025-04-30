Advertisement
DNA: Which Countries Are Standing With India?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
Pakistan, scared of the retaliation of the Pahalgam attack, is claiming that all the Muslim countries are with it... It is trying to bring the Muslim Brotherhood or the Muslim Ummah with it.. But the big question is that if there is a war, will the terror-stricken Pakistan get the support of the Muslim countries.. You must know that out of the 57 Muslim countries of the world, who is with India and who is standing in support of Pakistan...

