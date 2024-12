videoDetails

DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 14, 2024, 12:00 AM IST

South superstar and Pushpa fame Allu Arjun was arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Later, the Telangana High Court granted him bail. However, the events that unfolded in these 12 hours were no less than a movie, with drama, suspense, and questions. Was Telangana CM Revanth Reddy the real “Pushpa” behind this? Or was it Allu Arjun himself scripting his arrest-to-bail journey?