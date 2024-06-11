Advertisement
DNA: Who is Abu Hamza?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 02:40 AM IST
Jammu Kashmir Reasi Terror Attack: Pakistani terrorists attacked a bus full of Hindu devotees on the evening of 9 June. 9 people were killed and 33 people were injured in this attack. The aim of these Pakistani terrorists was to kill every person traveling in the bus. There were about 50 people on board the bus that was attacked, including children, women and elderly people. These devotees were returning to Katra after visiting Shivkhodi temple in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir.

