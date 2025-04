videoDetails

DNA: Who is 'real director' of Pahalgam terror attack?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 03:28 AM IST

The real director of the Pahalgam terror attack is Pakistan's General Munir. And we are not making this claim in the air. We are saying it with proof. Every aspect related to the Pahalgam terror attack points towards Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir.... After the terror attack... when the security agencies talked to the eyewitnesses and victims... some important information came to light.