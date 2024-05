videoDetails

DNA: Who is responsible for Delhi Water Crisis?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 12:36 AM IST

When the Aam Aadmi Party government was formed for the first time in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal showed us a dream of turning Delhi into London. But what has Delhi become in ten years? It is a matter of shame that the Delhi government, which shows dreams of making Delhi world class, is not able to provide even the basic right of drinking water to the people.