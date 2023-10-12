trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674154
DNA: Why are Indian journalists the 'target' of Hamas?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 12:22 AM IST
Israel Hamas Conflict: Amidst the fierce war between Israel and Hamas terrorists, America's destroyer warship USS Gerald Ford has reached near the border of Gaza Strip along with many more destructive ships. America has also delivered the first consignment of weapons to America. Israel's Operation All Out continues in Gaza for the fifth day against Hamas.
