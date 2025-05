videoDetails

DNA: Why did Trump return the Indian mangoes?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 19, 2025, 11:44 PM IST

My next analysis is related to American President Donald Trump's discrimination towards Indian mangoes and his love for Pakistani mangoes. Mango season has begun....mangoes are coming to your homes too. But Indian mangoes have been banned from entering America. It seems that Trump, who has a crypto currency deal with Pakistan, likes Pakistani mangoes more.