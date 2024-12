videoDetails

DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 12:24 AM IST

In Uttar Pradesh, Muslims are reportedly discovering their Hindu roots. Naushad Ahmad traced his family name to Lal Bahadur Dubey from eight generations ago, and now plans to honor his Hindu ancestry. He will be recognized at the Kumbh Mela alongside others with similar stories.