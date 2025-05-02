Advertisement
DNA: Will America support India?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 02, 2025, 11:54 PM IST
If a war breaks out between India and Pakistan, whom will super power America support? What is the meaning of the statement of American leaders of full support to India in the war against terror? America is talking about giving diplomatic support to India. Or in case of war, it will also supply weapons to India against Pakistan. The way tension is increasing between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Such questions must be coming to your mind too. That is why today we have prepared a special analysis for you on the role of America in any possible war between India and Pakistan. Because America's friendship or enmity plays a big role in any war in the world.

