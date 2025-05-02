videoDetails

DNA: Will Israel Support India?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2025, 11:56 PM IST

Now we will analyse India's Israeli doctrine against Pakistan, the heaven of terror. Amidst the growing tension between India and Pakistan... a message from Pakistan went viral on social media... in this message it was said that some Israelis have been seen in Kashmir... and Israel is now going to help India in the war... the truth is that no one from the Israeli army has come to India... still why is there so much fear of Israel in Pakistan... the answer to this question is... Israel's doctrine against terror... because of this very doctrine, Israel is standing firm despite being surrounded by many Arab countries... because of this very doctrine... Israel has broken the back of big terrorist organisations like Hezbollah and Hamas... today a thought is also arising in India... people are asking whether India should now adopt a doctrine like Israel against terror... today we will analyse this anti-terror Israeli doctrine in DNA.