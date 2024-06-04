videoDetails

DNA: Will Nitish Kumar become Union Minister?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 02:08 AM IST

The marathon meetings of Prime Minister Modi and BJP are indicating that after all the exit polls, they are fully confident about their slogan of crossing 400. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar came to Delhi today and met the Prime Minister. This meeting is being linked to forward planning for the formation of a new government. Nitish also had talks with Amit Shah. Will Nitish Kumar leave the post of Chief Minister of Bihar? Will Nitish be given a bigger place in Modi cabinet?