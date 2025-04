videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: 13 villages in Uttarakhand to be taught Sanskrit

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 02:56 AM IST

Devbhoomi Uttarakhand...where some such villages have been identified...where communication will be only in Sanskrit...why has the plan been prepared to spread Sanskrit in every village...we will give you full information about it...but before that...this ground report of our correspondent Ramanuj on this Mission Sanskrit from Bhogpur, Dehradun...you should watch it with pride