Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2891348https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-with-rahul-sinha-48-hours-the-whole-world-is-shocked-by-the-action-against-pakistan-2891348.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: 48 hours... the whole world is shocked by the action against Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 07:26 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Foreign media on Pahalgam attack: In the last 48 hours, India has taken many such steps against Pakistan which were not taken in the last several decades. This makes it clear that this time a very big action will be taken against Pakistan. It is being constantly mentioned in the foreign media that this time India can take some big action against Pakistan. Now even America has openly come in support of India. Different theories are being discussed about what kind of action will be taken against Pakistan.

All Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Fear of losing Pok! Pakistan's shocking statement!
Play Icon02:38
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Fear of losing Pok! Pakistan's shocking statement!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Black band... statement shook the whole of Pakistan!
Play Icon04:18
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Black band... statement shook the whole of Pakistan!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Resignation from CM Sukhu over Pahalgam attack?
Play Icon02:45
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Resignation from CM Sukhu over Pahalgam attack?
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Foreign media creates uproar over Pahalgam attack!
Play Icon02:46
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Foreign media creates uproar over Pahalgam attack!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: This video of Pakistan's nuclear threat has exposed it!
Play Icon03:51
DNA with Rahul Sinha: This video of Pakistan's nuclear threat has exposed it!

Trending Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Fear of losing Pok! Pakistan's shocking statement!
play icon2:38
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Fear of losing Pok! Pakistan's shocking statement!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Black band... statement shook the whole of Pakistan!
play icon4:18
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Black band... statement shook the whole of Pakistan!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Resignation from CM Sukhu over Pahalgam attack?
play icon2:45
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Resignation from CM Sukhu over Pahalgam attack?
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Foreign media creates uproar over Pahalgam attack!
play icon2:46
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Foreign media creates uproar over Pahalgam attack!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: This video of Pakistan's nuclear threat has exposed it!
play icon3:51
DNA with Rahul Sinha: This video of Pakistan's nuclear threat has exposed it!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK