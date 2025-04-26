videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: 48 hours... the whole world is shocked by the action against Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 07:26 AM IST

Foreign media on Pahalgam attack: In the last 48 hours, India has taken many such steps against Pakistan which were not taken in the last several decades. This makes it clear that this time a very big action will be taken against Pakistan. It is being constantly mentioned in the foreign media that this time India can take some big action against Pakistan. Now even America has openly come in support of India. Different theories are being discussed about what kind of action will be taken against Pakistan.