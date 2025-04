videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: 5 Lakh Muslims to hit streets?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 11:52 PM IST

The next hearing on the Waqf Amendment Act will be held in the Supreme Court on May 5. Meanwhile, a conference of the world's largest Islamic organization Tablighi Jamaat will be held in Nuh, Haryana tomorrow. Five lakh Muslims will attend this event. And one of the topics that will be discussed there will be Waqf Act. Lakhs of Muslims will gather on one platform and express their opinion on the Waqf Act.