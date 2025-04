videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: 50 JCBs, 2000 Cops, 1000 Detained| Bulldozers Raze Bangladeshi Illegal Settlements On Cam

Sonam | Updated: Apr 29, 2025, 11:22 PM IST

It is claimed in mythology that Parshuram used to take immediate decision on any issue so that it does not become a big problem later on. Today the same thing has been done in Gujarat. Bangladeshi infiltrators had gradually occupied a very large area in Ahmedabad. The situation became such that this area was known as Mini Bangladesh.