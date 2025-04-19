videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: 90-year-old Jain temple demolished in Mumbai’s Vile Parle

Sonam | Updated: Apr 19, 2025, 11:22 PM IST

DNA with Rahul Sinha: You are also seeing what kind of atmosphere is being created in the country in the name of protest. But today we will present two pictures in front of you. Both the pictures are of the protests of two different but minority communities of our country. On one side is the Muslim community and on the other side is the Jain community. Crowds are on the streets on both sides. But there is a difference in the thinking of these two crowds.