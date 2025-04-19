Advertisement
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Ahmadiya Muslims Attacked in Pakistan

Sonam|Updated: Apr 19, 2025, 11:32 PM IST
DNA with Rahul Sinha: In Karachi, Pakistan...people associated with the fundamentalist organization Tehreek-e-Labbaik...beat an Ahmadiya Muslim to death...Who was this person...how was he brutally murdered...we will tell you...but first...look and listen carefully to the slogans raised during the mob lynching...because these hateful voices will testify...that for some sects in Pakistan...being a non-Sunni Muslim is also a crime.

