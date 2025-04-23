Advertisement
DNA With Rahul Sinha: America makes huge statement on Pahalgam Attack

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 23, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack Update: The attack on Hindus in Kashmir is not just a terrorist attack..it is a massacre. A massacre of Hindus. The timing of this attack is worth noting because US Vice President JD Vance is currently on a visit to India. JD Vance arrived in India yesterday i.e. on Monday. Along with Vance, his wife and children are also on a state visit to India. Vance is in Jaipur today. While the country's Prime Minister is in Saudi Arabia. In such a situation, did the terrorists deliberately choose this timing for the attack?

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Watch big revelation on Pahalgam Terror Attack
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Watch big revelation on Pahalgam Terror Attack
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Hindu tourists targeted in Pahalgam!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Hindu tourists targeted in Pahalgam!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Know what Hindus confessed after surving Pahalgam Attack
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Know what Hindus confessed after surving Pahalgam Attack
DNA With Rahul Sinha: Watch Manjunath's last video before dying in Pahalgam Attack
DNA With Rahul Sinha: Watch Manjunath's last video before dying in Pahalgam Attack
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Extremists celebrates Pahalgam attack!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Extremists celebrates Pahalgam attack!

