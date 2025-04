videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Amid Pahalgam Attack Outrage, Man With Cake Box At Pakistan High Commission In Delhi

Sonam | Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 11:44 PM IST

The statement of the Prime Minister of POK has made it clear that Pakistan carried out the Pahalgam attack after careful consideration...but such testimony did not come only from Pakistan...today another picture came out from the Pakistani Embassy in Delhi...which exposed Pakistan. And the whole world understood whether Pakistan was saddened or happy by the Pahalgam attack.