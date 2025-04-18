videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Are Bangladeshi terrorists behind Bengal Violence?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 02:46 AM IST

According to sources, it is reported that terrorists entered West Bengal from Bangladesh...the extremists were sent to India through the Suti border. After Suti, they reached Shamsherganj and Dhuliyan. After this, they were made to cross the border wearing burqa. Notorious terrorists from the other side like 'Ripon', 'Jewel', 'Ekramul', 'Mizan' were among them. It is also being told that after entering inside, the extremists also threw bricks and stones at some selected houses. It is being told that the extremists first did a recce of the entire area and identified the target. After this, some local youths were 'brainwashed' to incite riots on a large scale. Also, by luring them with money, they got stone pelting and arson done.