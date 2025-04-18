Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2887624https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-with-rahul-sinha-are-bangladeshi-terrorists-behind-bengal-violence-2887624.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Are Bangladeshi terrorists behind Bengal Violence?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 02:46 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
According to sources, it is reported that terrorists entered West Bengal from Bangladesh...the extremists were sent to India through the Suti border. After Suti, they reached Shamsherganj and Dhuliyan. After this, they were made to cross the border wearing burqa. Notorious terrorists from the other side like 'Ripon', 'Jewel', 'Ekramul', 'Mizan' were among them. It is also being told that after entering inside, the extremists also threw bricks and stones at some selected houses. It is being told that the extremists first did a recce of the entire area and identified the target. After this, some local youths were 'brainwashed' to incite riots on a large scale. Also, by luring them with money, they got stone pelting and arson done.

All Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Indian Army on Target in Bengal?
Play Icon06:56
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Indian Army on Target in Bengal?
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Ban on Loudspeaker in Delhi?
Play Icon04:07
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Ban on Loudspeaker in Delhi?
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Panchvati Express Becomes India's First Train With ATM
Play Icon01:49
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Panchvati Express Becomes India's First Train With ATM
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Trump's 'Power Plan' in Bangladesh and Pakistan!
Play Icon03:51
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Trump's 'Power Plan' in Bangladesh and Pakistan!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Who is the 'boss' in Delhi's homes?
Play Icon04:48
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Who is the 'boss' in Delhi's homes?

Trending Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Indian Army on Target in Bengal?
play icon6:56
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Indian Army on Target in Bengal?
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Ban on Loudspeaker in Delhi?
play icon4:7
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Ban on Loudspeaker in Delhi?
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Panchvati Express Becomes India's First Train With ATM
play icon1:49
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Panchvati Express Becomes India's First Train With ATM
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Trump's 'Power Plan' in Bangladesh and Pakistan!
play icon3:51
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Trump's 'Power Plan' in Bangladesh and Pakistan!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Who is the 'boss' in Delhi's homes?
play icon4:48
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Who is the 'boss' in Delhi's homes?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK