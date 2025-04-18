Advertisement
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Bangladesh's 'double strike' on Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 11:58 PM IST
Today we will make the whole world hear the echo of Bangladesh's 'two slaps' on 'Shahbaz Sharif's cheeks'. After a gap of 15 years...for the first time representatives of Pakistan and Bangladesh met...then how Bangladesh gave diplomatic slaps to Pakistan. In this meeting Pakistani Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch...first met Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin...and then also met Mohammad Yunus...Pakistan thought that after the meeting...anti-India activities will start from Bangladesh too...but what happened...was exactly the opposite.

