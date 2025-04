videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Big decision of farmers on LoC!

Sonam | Updated: Apr 29, 2025, 11:28 PM IST

In 1965, during the Indo-Pak war, the then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri gave a slogan.. Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan.. This is the slogan being used at the India-Pakistan border.. Indian soldiers are deployed on the border.. and right behind them, the farmers have taken over the front.. that is, the food providers of our country.. now want to become warriors to support the soldiers on the border.