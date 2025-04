videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: 'Big moves under Modi 3.0'!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2025, 12:16 AM IST

Protests are going on all over the country regarding the Wakf law. Riots have even taken place in Murshidabad. The matter of Waqf law is in court but protests are going on all over the country. Amidst all this, BJP is preparing to make another controversial law... Uniform Civil Code.