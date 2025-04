videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Big Revelation In West Bengal Murshidabad Violence

Sonam | Updated: Apr 19, 2025, 11:14 PM IST

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Famous poet Malikzada Manzoor Ahmed had said that if you look, you will find dead bodies at every turn.. if you search, you will not find the murderer in this city.. the situation is exactly like this in Murshidabad, Bengal.. suffering Hindus are visible there.. wounds of riots are also visible.. but there is no trace of the perpetrators of atrocities..