videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Black band... statement shook the whole of Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 07:24 AM IST

On March 28, in DNA, we had shown an analysis of the black band protest against the Waqf law..then for the first time, people from the Muslim community across the country participated in the Friday prayers with black bands on their arms..today again, during the Friday prayers, Muslims from Delhi to Bhopal tied black bands..