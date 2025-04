videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: China installs gold ATM

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2025, 12:22 AM IST

The first gold ATM has been started in Shanghai city of China. People keep their jewellery in this ATM. The machine weighs the gold, checks its purity and deposits the money directly in people's bank accounts according to the rate of gold. This gold ATM has become so viral in China that there is a queue to get it.