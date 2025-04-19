videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: 'Close down Parliament if…', attacks Nishikant Dubey

Sonam | Updated: Apr 19, 2025, 11:40 PM IST

DNA with Rahul Sinha: DNA with Rahul Sinha: The Supreme Court had recently directed to set a time limit for taking a decision on the bills.. On this decision, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had raised a big question about the Supreme Court.. Now BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has launched a scathing attack on the Supreme Court... Amidst the support and opposition to the Waqf law, this statement has started a new debate about the judiciary and the legislature.. Congress has retaliated on the statement of the BJP MP.. Congress has called it an attempt to weaken the Supreme Court..