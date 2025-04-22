videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: CM Yogi Big Action in Sambhal!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2025, 12:24 AM IST

There is an attempt to create chaos on the caste of police in UP... But in Sambhal, Yogi Adityanath's administration and police action have reached the next level... Action was taken against those rioting over the controversial Jama Masjid in Sambhal... Yogi government has struck against the biggest electricity thieves not only in UP but perhaps in the whole of India... The wires of electricity thieves were cut... Bulldozer action in Sambhal has pacified the unrest... But now Yogi administration has done a major surgical strike on quack doctors who are playing with the health of people in Sambhal...