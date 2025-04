videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: CM Yogi Challenges Owaisi For Waqf Protest

Sonam | Updated: Apr 19, 2025, 11:20 PM IST

DNA with Rahul Sinha: UP CM Yogi Adityanath has challenged Owaisi's preparations against Waqf in Hyderabad from Gorakhpur... Yogi, while referring to Baba Saheb Ambedkar's letter to the Hindus of Hyderabad, said that Hindus should not come under any pressure...