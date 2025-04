videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: CoBRA commandos to tackle terrorism in J&K

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 11:58 PM IST

Now in DNA we are talking about a big news related to the security of the country which you must watch... CRPF's Cobra Commandos are going to come to Jammu and Kashmir to crush terrorism. The 11th battalion of CRPF's elite commando force is going to be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir... Cobra means Commando Battalion for Resolute Action