videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Complaint filed against Anurag Kashyap over his alleged casteist remark

Sonam | Updated: Apr 19, 2025, 11:34 PM IST

DNA with Rahul Sinha: In DNA, we will now run an ideological bulldozer on the anti-Brahmin mentality. Because a Bollywood film director, whose name is Anurag Kashyap, has made extremely derogatory remarks against Brahmins. Kabir Das used to say, "Don't ask the caste of a sadhu, ask his knowledge". But people like Anurag Kashyap don't have knowledge, they shoot an anti-Brahmin agenda.