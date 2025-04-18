videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Court slams Delhi School Amid Fee Hike Row

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 02:50 AM IST

In its comment, the Delhi High Court has termed the DPS school branch in Dwarka, Delhi, as a money-making machine. The court has also said that whatever happened to the children in the school will be considered as torture. Actually, some parents had filed a petition against the school in the court. It was said in the petition that the children of those parents who had refused to pay the increased school fees were made to sit in the library instead of the class. They were discriminated against. Before going to court, the parents had also protested on this issue.