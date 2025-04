videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Donald Trump May Impose Martial Law-Type Order!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 02:56 AM IST

Pakistan's general and its government also have a lot of expectations from America. By the way, these days news is coming about America that President Donald Trump can impose martial law there after about 50 hours..that is, emergency can be declared in America on 20 April..It is also possible that Trump can deploy his army in America..and the reason for this is Trump's decision which he signed on 20 January 2025..